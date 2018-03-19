Pope, in meeting with Muslim leader, says there is no link between Islam and terrorism
March 19, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received the secretary-general of the OIC, an organization with 57 member states. The Muslim leader condemned terrorism and thanked the Pope for his positions on Jerusalem (Al Quds in Arabic) and the Rohingya. “Both sides were in agreement on the cause of Palestine and Al Quds,” according to the OIC. “The Pope also appreciated OIC’s position against terrorism, and stressed that there is no link between Islam and terrorism.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
It's always better to say the truth - even when it could hurt feelings, or to say nothing, rather than to tell politically correct falsehoods.