Cardinal Zen: deal with China would strip Catholics of freedom

March 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Continuing his outspoken campaign against a proposed Vatican accord with China, Cardinal Joseph Zen has said that the agreement would not enhance, but detract from, the religious freedom of the country’s Catholics. “There is still a certain degree of freedom for the ‘birds outside the cage,’” the cardinal said. “The Vatican is coming to help the government to push everybody into the cage.”

Cardinal Zen has indicated that he hopes Pope Francis will not be convinced to approve the proposed deal. “Until I see an evil deal signed,” he said, “I refuse to believe that it can be real.”

