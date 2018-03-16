Catholic World News

Catholic leaders mobilize against divorce initiative in Philippines

March 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of the Philippines are staking out their opposition to a government plan to allow for easy legal divorce. The bishops warn that the plan, “while it may indeed provide quick legal remedies for some seemingly ‘failed’ marriages, might end up destroying even those marriages that could be saved.”

