Catholic World News

US adult Catholic population slipping, study shows

March 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The US adult Catholic population has dropped by 0.9% since 2010: a loss of more than 500,000, according to the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate (CARA). While America’s overall adult population was growing by 6.3%, the number of adult Catholics fell. In 2010, 25.2% of adult Americans identified themselves as Catholics; in 2016 the figure was down to 23.5%. The CARA report also found declines in the number of births to Catholic women, the number of new entries into the Church, and the proportion of Catholics marrying in the Church.

