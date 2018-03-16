Catholic World News

Government encroachment creates ‘state of emergency’ in Bolivian Catholic schools

March 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Bolivia are warning of a “state of emergency” in religious education, because the country’s government is asserting control over the appointment of teachers. Under that policy, the bishops say, they “cannot guarantee teaching, Christian education, and integral quality education.” More than 1,500 Catholic schools in Bolivia could be shut down to protest the change.

