Catholic World News

Papal preacher devotes 4th Lenten sermon to obedience

March 16, 2018

» Continue to this story on Cantalamessa.org

CWN Editor's Note: Capuchin Franciscan Father Raniero Cantalamessa has served as Preacher to the Papal Household since 1980. His March 16 sermon was entitled “Let every person be subject to the governing authorities” (Romans 13:1). The sermon had five parts: “the center thread that comes down,” “the obedience of Christ,” “obedience as grace: baptism,” “obedience as a duty: the imitation of Christ,” and “an obedience always open to all.”

