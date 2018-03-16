US bishops urge support for First Amendment Defense Act
March 16, 2018
» Continue to this story on USCCB
CWN Editor's Note: FADA, introduced by Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), is “a modest and important measure that protects the rights of faith-based organizations and people of all faiths and of no faith who believe that marriage is the union of one man and one woman,” said the chairmen of two US bishops’ committees.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 11:09 AM ET USA
Sadly, the Bishops were quiet while Obergefell was brewing three years ago. Back then was the time to say loudly and clearly what could and what could not be acceptable to the Catholic people. Now it's just trying to squeeze the toothpaste back to its tube. And, had Clinton won the Presidency, things would have been much worse.