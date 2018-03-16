Catholic World News

US bishops urge support for First Amendment Defense Act

March 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: FADA, introduced by Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), is “a modest and important measure that protects the rights of faith-based organizations and people of all faiths and of no faith who believe that marriage is the union of one man and one woman,” said the chairmen of two US bishops’ committees.

