Latin America’s bishops issue pastoral letter on ecology

March 16, 2018

» Continue to this story on Servizio Informazione Religiosa

CWN Editor's Note: The title of the new letter is “Missionary disciples, custodians of the common home: discernment in the light of the encyclical Laudato Si’,” a reference to the Pope’s second encyclical letter.

