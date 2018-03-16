Catholic World News

Catholic, Anglican prelates to gather to honor St. Patrick

March 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “St. Patrick, himself a migrant, was called to serve and bring God to a people far from his home,” said Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh. “I encourage the faithful at this time to pray for migrants, and all who struggle to live and integrate into new cultures, at home and abroad, arising from displacement and poverty.”

