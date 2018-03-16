Catholic World News

Poland’s bishops discuss Amoris Laetitia, abortion, anti-Semitism

March 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Polish bishops undertook “a deep reflection on the forms of caring for marriage and family in the light of the exhortation Amoris Laetitia,” according to the report. “While preserving the teaching of the Church, the bishops drew attention to the necessity of accompanying marriages, both on the path of their sacramental fidelity and in the discernment of their irregular situations.”

