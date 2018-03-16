Catholic World News

India: Catholic scholars concerned by ruling party’s push to rewrite history textbooks

March 16, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “This effort to ‘saffronize history’ [i.e, write history from a Hindu point of view] is a blow to the secular and religious fabric of Indian society, and goes against the commitment of historians who have the noble task of presenting the truth without manipulation,” said one Catholic professor.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!