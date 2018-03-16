Catholic World News

At UN meeting on empowering rural women, Holy See diplomat chides critics of motherhood

March 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Bernardito Auza, permanent observer of the Holy See at the UN, told the Commission on the Status of Women’s 62nd session that it is “incoherent when women’s irreplaceable contribution to society through motherhood is stigmatized as an obstacle to their integral human development, instead of being acknowledged, supported, and accompanied.”

