In Damascus, rebel bombardments have Christians fear for their lives

March 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Eastern Ghouta is only about 2.5 miles from the city center,” said a priest who works for Aid to the Church in Need. “It is important not only to talk about the actions of the government, but call attention to the fact that Islamists [in Eastern Ghouta] have set their sights on the capital city: with terrorist attacks on the inside, mortar attacks from the outside.”

