Catholic World News

Archbishop Chaput’s statement on Pope’s 5th anniversary in Petrine ministry

March 16, 2018

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Philadelphia

CWN Editor's Note: “He’s repeatedly challenged us to bear witness to Christ through concrete action—by serving the poor, by helping immigrants, by preserving families, and by protecting the sanctity of life,” Archbishop Chaput said. “It’s the kind of challenge we can and should answer with a hearty yes each day.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!