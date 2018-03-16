Catholic World News

Director Wim Wenders says he was given ‘carte blanche’ in new documentary on Pope Francis

March 16, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Oscar-nominated director and the Vatican collaborated on “Pope Francis—A Man of His Word” (trailer).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!