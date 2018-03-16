Catholic World News

March 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Related headlines include “Father testifies in Australian court cardinal abused son” (AP), “Accuser’s father ‘insulted’ by Pell’s lawyer’s accusations” (Ballarat Courier), and “Alleged abuse victims testify against Cardinal Pell at Australian court hearing” (CNA).

