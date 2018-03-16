Catholic World News
Cardinal Pell’s alleged victims end testimony in Australian court
March 16, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Related headlines include “Father testifies in Australian court cardinal abused son” (AP), “Accuser’s father ‘insulted’ by Pell’s lawyer’s accusations” (Ballarat Courier), and “Alleged abuse victims testify against Cardinal Pell at Australian court hearing” (CNA).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
