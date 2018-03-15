Catholic World News

US attitudes on moral issues more liberal than global average: poll

March 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A new global survey by the Pew Forum finds that American opinion is consistently more liberal than the worldwide median on most key issues of sexual morality. Americans were somewhat more likely than the global median (84% to 78%) to say that extramarital affairs are morally unacceptable. But on contraception, and divorce, Americans were more liberal. And on premarital sex (30%—48%) and homosexuality (37%—59%), American respondents were far more accepting than the worldwide sample. (The Pew study did not distinguish between homosexual orientation and homosexual acts.)

