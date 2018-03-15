Catholic World News

Pope troubled by criticism on doctrinal orthodoxy, Vatican official says

March 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s undersecretary of state has told reporters that Pope Francis is calm in the face of criticism, but troubled by suggestions that he is not faithful to Catholic doctrine. “He does not accept this,” said Archbishop Angelo Becciu; “and it is the most serious accusation that one can receive.”

