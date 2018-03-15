Catholic World News
Pope troubled by criticism on doctrinal orthodoxy, Vatican official says
March 15, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s undersecretary of state has told reporters that Pope Francis is calm in the face of criticism, but troubled by suggestions that he is not faithful to Catholic doctrine. “He does not accept this,” said Archbishop Angelo Becciu; “and it is the most serious accusation that one can receive.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
A very simple remedy would be two-fold: 1. Answer the dubia, 2. Replace all advisors.