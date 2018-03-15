Catholic World News

Cardinal Marx congratulates Merkel on reelection as chancellor

March 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The Catholic Church in Germany will continue to accompany in a constructive manner the work of the federal government and we will make our contribution to the ongoing debate,” said the president of the German Bishops’ Conference.

