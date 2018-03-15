Catholic World News

March 15, 2018

» Continue to this story on Boston Globe

CWN Editor's Note: Echoing some American media reports, L’Osservatore Romano (March 15 Italian edition) reported that Mike Pompeo is a Harvard-educated hawk with a Tea Party background.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!