Cardinal DiNardo, other Christian leaders lament Israel’s plan to tax Church property

March 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “If enacted, these measures would have the effect of creating a situation that jeopardizes the very survival of the Christian community in the Holy Land,” said the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, who was joined by Armenian, Episcopal Church, and Lutheran leaders.

