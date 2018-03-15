Catholic World News

In Vermont, the latest clash between public money and the Catholic Church

March 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Vermont offers state funding for high school juniors and seniors to take classes at colleges and universities—but students at Catholic and other private schools are not eligible.

