Missionary discusses bishops’ efforts to ensure smooth political transition in Liberia

March 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The West African nation, the site of two recent civil wars (1989-97, 1999-2003), held elections in January. Liberia’s 4.7 million people are 86% Christian and 12% Muslim.

