Nuncio: Egyptians support Sisi, dislike Muslim Brotherhood

March 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking two weeks before Egyptian elections, Archbishop Bruno Musarò, the apostolic nuncio said that “people certainly support the current president,” Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and “were disappointed by the experience they had in 2013 with the government of the Muslim Brotherhood,” which Sisi helped overthrow. Catholic and Coptic Orthodox bishops, Musarò added, “do not directly say ‘go and vote el-Sisi,’ but they highlight what el-Sisi is doing in favor of the people.”

