Vatican’s Secretary of State praises work of Focolare’s founder

March 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On the tenth anniversary of the death of the Servant of God Chiara Lubich (1920-2008), Cardinal Pietro Parolin highlighted her docility to the Magisterium, insights into the Church’s Marian and apostolic character, and work on behalf of Christian unity.

