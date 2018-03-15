Catholic World News

US Catholics more concerned about climate change than persecuted Christians

March 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Most think persecution is severe, but only half are very concerned or strongly support asylum or financial aid,” according to the evangelical magazine’s report, which was based on a survey conducted by Aid to the Church in Need.

