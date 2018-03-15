Catholic World News
US Catholics more concerned about climate change than persecuted Christians
March 15, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: “Most think persecution is severe, but only half are very concerned or strongly support asylum or financial aid,” according to the evangelical magazine’s report, which was based on a survey conducted by Aid to the Church in Need.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: feedback -
Today 6:21 PM ET USA
I'm sorry to say this, but they follow the Vatican's example in these two matters.