Amazon’s ecology crucial to mankind’s future, member of pre-synod council emphasizes

March 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Mauricio Lopez is executive Secretary of REPAM (the Pan-Amazon Ecclesiastical Network) and one of 18 members of the council assisting with the planning of the 2019 Synod of Bishops, which is devoted to “Amazonia: new pathways for the Church and for an integral ecology.” Lopez also highlighted threats to the Amazon River basin’s three million indigenous people.

