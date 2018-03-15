Catholic World News

Vatican official, Taoist leader agree to 7 common goals

March 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Bao’An Gong temple in Taiwan and the Secretary of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue agreed to seven common goals; the Vatican has released the text of the seventh (“to promote and safeguard universal values, namely, justice, peace, solidarity, friendship, freedom, and religious harmony”). Pope Francis offered brief remarks to members of the Taoist delegation.

