Prominent Vatican officials pay tribute to new book on St. Francis of Assisi

March 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, wrote the preface to Father Enzo Fortunato’s Francesco il Ribelle (“Francis the Rebel”). Archbishop Angelo Becciu, Substitute of the Secretariat of State, praised the book at length at the book’s publication, emphasizing the saint’s influence on the Pope and stating that the saint “still provokes us and teaches us to do like him: not to presuppose the beauty of the Gospel, but to live its pages with radicality.”

