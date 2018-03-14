Catholic World News

Father of Cardinal Pell’s accuser was not aware of abuse

March 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In an Australian court hearing, the father of a man who had accused Cardinal George Pell of sexual abuse testified that he had no indication that his son (who is now dead of a drug overdose) had been molested. In the first day of open court proceedings, after ten days of closed testimony, the cardinal’s lawyer pressed another witness, suggesting that he had coached a man to accuse the cardinal.

