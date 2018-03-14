Catholic World News

Irish government official plans to address Catholic ‘misogyny’ during visit to Rome

March 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: An Irish government minister has announced that she will speak about the “misogyny” of the Catholic Church when she visits Rome this week. Children’s minister Katherine Zappone said that she would voice her views when she visits the Irish College, where some of the country’s seminarians are housed.

