Peoria diocese opposes National School Walkout Day

March 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Peoria, Illinois, has announced that students in parochial schools will not be allowed to miss classes on National School Walkout day, when gun-control advocates are staging a nationwide action. The diocese explained that EMPOWER, the group sponsoring the walkout, is also promoting legal abortion. The diocese also expressed “concerns for student safety on this day of national attention.”

