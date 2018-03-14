Catholic World News

Montana diocese moves to withdraw bankruptcy filing

March 14, 2018

» Continue to this story on Montana Standard

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Great Falls-Billings, Montana, which filed for bankruptcy protection last year, has now filed to withdraw the action. Instead the diocese hopes to reach a settlement with abuse victims. In mediation talks with the victims, the diocese failed to reach an agreement on which diocesan assets should be included in a bankruptcy settlement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!