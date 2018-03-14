Catholic World News

At audience, Pope speaks on liturgy, preparation for Communion

March 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly public audience on March 14, Pope Francis continued his series of talks on the Mass, with a focus on the final invocations that precede Communion: the great Amen, the Lord’s Prayer, the exchange of peace, and the Agnus Dei. These prayers, the Pontiff said, “help us to dispose our souls to participate in the Eucharistic banquet.”

