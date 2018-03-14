Catholic World News

Minnesota archbishop back lay activism in public life

March 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Within the Church, it is the laity who are called upon to ‘especially assist with their Christian wisdom’ the shaping of the temporal order in order to both further the common good and prepare the way for the Gospel,” said Archbishop Bernard Hebda of St. Paul-Minneapolis.

