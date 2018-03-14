Catholic World News

Chaldean Catholic patriarch nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

March 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Louis Raphaël I Sako has led the Chaldean Catholic Church since 2013. “The Catholic association L’Oeuvre d’Orient put forward his candidacy in late January, which the Norwegian Nobel Committee accepted,” according to the report.

