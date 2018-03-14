Catholic World News

Arab bishops praise Pope for ‘strong attention’ to Middle East

March 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Great encouragement came from the strong attention with which Pope Francis follows the events of the Middle East, from his prayers, and from the tireless work he does for peace and justice and for ecumenical and interreligious dialogue,” Arab bishops stated following a recent visit to Rome. “The same nearness was felt during the visit to the Secretariat of State.”

