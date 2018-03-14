Catholic World News

Oscar-nominated director, Vatican collaborate on documentary on Pope Francis

March 14, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The new documentary, “Pope Francis —A Man of His Word,” was written and directed by Wim Wenders.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!