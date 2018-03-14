Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen contrasts Pope Benedict, Pope Francis on Vatican’s China policy

March 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “While Pope Benedict XVI knew very well the situation, the people in the Vatican did not follow his directives,” the retired Hong Kong bishop said. “Now while Pope Francis does not know much about the Chinese communists and is so optimistic, the people around him are pushing him further in his optimism, and avoiding informing him about the very negative side of the present reality.”

