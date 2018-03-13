Catholic World News

Full text of letter from Pope-emeritus

March 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Edward Pentin of the National Catholic Register has posted a full translation of the letter in which Pope-emeritus Benedict writes about the theological formation of Pope Francis and “the inner continuity between the two pontificates, despite all the differences of style and temperament.”

The former Pontiff wrote the brief letter to welcome a series of books about the theology of Pope Francis—which, Benedict admits, he has not read. The Vatican had not published the full letter.

