Full text of letter from Pope-emeritus
March 13, 2018
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register
CWN Editor's Note: Edward Pentin of the National Catholic Register has posted a full translation of the letter in which Pope-emeritus Benedict writes about the theological formation of Pope Francis and “the inner continuity between the two pontificates, despite all the differences of style and temperament.”
The former Pontiff wrote the brief letter to welcome a series of books about the theology of Pope Francis—which, Benedict admits, he has not read. The Vatican had not published the full letter.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 11:20 AM ET USA
The full text presents a completely different story from what was offered in the original Vatican's press release. Truth always comes out in the end.