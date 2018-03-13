Catholic World News

Government-appointed bishops participated in Chinese party congress

March 13, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Three Catholic bishops—all of them appointed by the government without Vatican approval—participated in the Communist Party Congress that voted to make Xi Jinping “president for life.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!