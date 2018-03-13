Catholic World News

A Catholic bishop and his rural Chinese parish worry about a deal between Beijing and the Vatican

March 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Bishop Zhuang Jianjian, 88, under watch and already in trouble, knows it is not safe to speak out,” the Washington Post reported. For him and “for millions of others, these are testing times.”

