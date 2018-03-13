Catholic World News

Australian diplomat hails Pope as ‘perhaps the greatest anti-slavery campaigner’

March 13, 2018

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Slavery “had always been a second level issue, never getting beyond poverty and hunger—it never crashed through that ceiling,” said Australia’s former ambassador to the Holy See. “Francis crashed it through ... It’s now a crime against humanity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!