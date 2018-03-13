Catholic World News

Merkel pays tribute to Cardinal Lehmann

March 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The German chancellor called him “an exceptionally gifted mediator” and said she was “deeply grateful” for her meetings with him.

