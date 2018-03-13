Catholic World News

Cardinal Wuerl: defend religious freedom of Catholic healthcare workers

March 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “At a time when our society continues to threaten to erode freedom of conscience and religious liberty,” Catholics “must continue to stand strongly for the religious freedom that allows them and us to be true to what we believe,” the Archbishop of Washington preached on Laetare Sunday.

