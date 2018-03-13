Catholic World News

Serve the common good, Pope tells French lawmakers

March 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “It is all the more important, on the basis of the principles of subsidiarity and solidarity, in the great effort of political dialogue and of consensus building, to have at heart the search for the full development of all,” the Pope told political figures from Marseilles. “You are called always to try to be close to others, especially to those in a situation of vulnerability; never to resign yourself to social inequality, the root of the ills of society, but to promote an integral ecological conversion at the service of the preservation of our common home.”

