Rev. Martin Luther King’s daughter says audience with Pope was ‘life changing’

March 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “So honored to meet and have a private audience with the Holy Father, Pope Francis,” said Bernice King, who was five when her father was assassinated.

