Catholic World News

Indian cardinal says reform of Curia is nearly complete

March 13, 2018

» Continue to this story on America

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Mumbai, a member of the advisory Council of Cardinals, told the Jesuit magazine that “I hope we can finish it [curial reform] this year. Our minds are clear, it’s a question of formulating [the constitution on this reform] in canon law.” He said that the Pope is extremely popular in Asia and hopes for a fall 2018 papal visit to India.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!