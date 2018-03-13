Catholic World News

Pope’s telegram of condolences following death of Cardinal Lehmann

March 13, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Lehmann’s “heart was always open to the questions and challenges of the times, and to offer answers and directions starting from the message of Christ, to accompany people along their path, seeking what unites them beyond the confines of confessions, convictions and states,” Pope Francis said in his telegram.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!