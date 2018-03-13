Catholic World News
Xi cleared to rule indefinitely as China officially scraps term limits
March 13, 2018
Continue to this story on Washington Post
CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (March 12-13 Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to this story.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
